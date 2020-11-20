Global  
 

Raptors denied request to play home games in Toronto, will begin season in Tampa

CBC.ca Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The Toronto Raptors will begin the next season playing in Tampa, Fla, after their request to play home games in Toronto was denied by the federal government. A federal source with direct knowledge confirmed to CBC News that the team could return to Toronto later in the season if pandemic conditions improve.
