Pandemic response, spending top agenda in Biden meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden met Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, to discuss COVID-19, federal spending
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut'

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut' 00:33

 NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a "psychopathic nut" on Thursday evening. Trump has resisted acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win and continues to challenge the election results. His campaign has not won any of the almost two dozen...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader

Schumer and Pelosi to meet with Biden on Friday

 It's the first time Biden and Harris will meet with Pelosi and Schumer in person since they were projected to win the election.
CBS News
Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer [Video]

Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday doubled down on his argument that Republicans have no legal case in challenging the results of the U.S. presidential election that was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the weekend.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Pelosi says GOP "refusing to accept reality" of Biden victory

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Republicans for not acting on coronavirus.
CBS News

Man threatened to blow up people celebrating Biden victory, FBI building, prosecutors say

 A New York City man allegedly threated Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., too and called for violence after Election Day. He faces federal charges.
USATODAY.com

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs [Video]

Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs

House speaker Nancy Pelosi went after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday for his decision to end some Federal Reserve COVID-19 emergency lending programs, a move also criticized by many Fed officials. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published

Pelosi hopes McConnell's 'pause' on virus aid ends

 As Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the holiday will also be marked "with great pain" over the lives lost to..
USATODAY.com

Pelosi wins bid to lead Democrats in US House

 Shares US Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the party into the Joe Biden era and preside over their narrow House..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

At 46,328, fresh Covid cases in India at nine-day high

 The trend of rising cases continued for the fifth day running. The day's death toll was 563, staying above 550 for the third day although the number had reduced..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: UK setting up vaccine centres ready for roll-out - Matt Hancock

 The health secretary says vaccination could begin next month if a jab is approved by the regulator.
BBC News

Watch Live: Minn. governor discusses COVID mental health toll

 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is joining state mental health leaders Friday to discuss resources as COVID-19​ cases continue to take a mental and physical toll.
CBS News

Dr. Fauci Says Santa Claus Immune to COVID and Won't Spread it

 Santa Claus is coming to town, but don't worry kids ... there's no coronavirus in his sack of goodies -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the jolly guy is immune to..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News [Video]

Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News

Edward Norton is hypothesizing about Donald Trump's endgame in his continued fight to overturn the 2020 election that projected Joe Biden as the winner, saying people need to call Trump out on his bluff.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:42Published

Donald Trump to meet Michigan leaders in bid to subvert election

 Michigan state legislators headed to the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump made an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald

Biden transition team forced to build its own cybersecurity protections

 Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to take over from President Donald Trump, but his transition team isn’t..
The Verge

Native American voters critical to Biden's success in Arizona

 Biden received strong support from Native American voters in Arizona, a state he won by roughly 12,000 votes.
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Georgia's GOP senators face competitive runoffs in January

 Georgia voters will head back to the polls January 5th to determine which party will hold control of the U.S. Senate. Politico's Senate campaign reporter James..
CBS News

Millions of dollars pour into Georgia ahead of Senate runoff elections

 In just two weeks, over $125 million has poured into Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff races. Much of the campaign fundraising is coming from outside of the..
CBS News

Will Lara Trump Be the Next Trump on a Ballot?

 The president’s daughter-in-law is said to be considering a Senate run in her native state of North Carolina.
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Facebook still has hundreds of ‘Stop the Steal’ groups despite earlier crackdown

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Just a few weeks after Facebook removed a huge “Stop the Steal” group for spreading election..
The Verge
Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden [Video]

Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden

[NFA] With legal efforts to overturn his loss in the U.S. presidential election flailing, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to persuade Republican state legislators to intervene in battleground states won by Democratic rival Joe Biden. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:54Published

