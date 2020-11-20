Pandemic response, spending top agenda in Biden meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer
President-elect Joe Biden met Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, to discuss COVID-19, federal spending
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader
Schumer and Pelosi to meet with Biden on FridayIt's the first time Biden and Harris will meet with Pelosi and Schumer in person since they were projected to win the election.
CBS News
Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Pelosi says GOP "refusing to accept reality" of Biden victorySpeaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Republicans for not acting on coronavirus.
CBS News
Man threatened to blow up people celebrating Biden victory, FBI building, prosecutors sayA New York City man allegedly threated Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., too and called for violence after Election Day. He faces federal charges.
USATODAY.com
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Pelosi hopes McConnell's 'pause' on virus aid endsAs Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the holiday will also be marked "with great pain" over the lives lost to..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi wins bid to lead Democrats in US HouseShares US Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the party into the Joe Biden era and preside over their narrow House..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
At 46,328, fresh Covid cases in India at nine-day highThe trend of rising cases continued for the fifth day running. The day's death toll was 563, staying above 550 for the third day although the number had reduced..
IndiaTimes
Covid-19: UK setting up vaccine centres ready for roll-out - Matt HancockThe health secretary says vaccination could begin next month if a jab is approved by the regulator.
BBC News
Watch Live: Minn. governor discusses COVID mental health tollMinnesota Governor Tim Walz is joining state mental health leaders Friday to discuss resources as COVID-19 cases continue to take a mental and physical toll.
CBS News
Dr. Fauci Says Santa Claus Immune to COVID and Won't Spread itSanta Claus is coming to town, but don't worry kids ... there's no coronavirus in his sack of goodies -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the jolly guy is immune to..
TMZ.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:42Published
Donald Trump to meet Michigan leaders in bid to subvert electionMichigan state legislators headed to the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump made an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald
Biden transition team forced to build its own cybersecurity protectionsPhoto by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to take over from President Donald Trump, but his transition team isn’t..
The Verge
Native American voters critical to Biden's success in ArizonaBiden received strong support from Native American voters in Arizona, a state he won by roughly 12,000 votes.
CBS News
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Georgia's GOP senators face competitive runoffs in JanuaryGeorgia voters will head back to the polls January 5th to determine which party will hold control of the U.S. Senate. Politico's Senate campaign reporter James..
CBS News
Millions of dollars pour into Georgia ahead of Senate runoff electionsIn just two weeks, over $125 million has poured into Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff races. Much of the campaign fundraising is coming from outside of the..
CBS News
Will Lara Trump Be the Next Trump on a Ballot?The president’s daughter-in-law is said to be considering a Senate run in her native state of North Carolina.
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Facebook still has hundreds of ‘Stop the Steal’ groups despite earlier crackdownIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Just a few weeks after Facebook removed a huge “Stop the Steal” group for spreading election..
The Verge
Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:54Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources