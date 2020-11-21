Canucks' Braden Holtby, delayed at border, finally gets into Canada with pet tortoises
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Goalie Braden Holtby, delayed by paperwork at the border as he tried to bring the family tortoises into Canada, is safely in, as are Honey and Maple.
Goalie Braden Holtby, delayed by paperwork at the border as he tried to bring the family tortoises into Canada, is safely in, as are Honey and Maple.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Braden Holtby Canadian ice hockey player
Vancouver Canucks National Hockey League team in Vancouver, British Columbia
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources