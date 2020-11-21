Global  
 

Canucks' Braden Holtby, delayed at border, finally gets into Canada with pet tortoises

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Goalie Braden Holtby, delayed by paperwork at the border as he tried to bring the family tortoises into Canada, is safely in, as are Honey and Maple.
