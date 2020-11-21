Afghanistan: Several dead as barrage of rockets hits Kabul
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
At least eight civilians were killed when dozens of rocket-propelled mortars struck several districts of Kabul. The attack happened ahead of the US secretary of state's planned meeting with the Taliban in Qatar.
