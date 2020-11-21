Bayern Munich 1-1 Werder Bremen: Coman earns point for Bundesliga leaders
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
European champions Bayern Munich stay top of the Bundesliga table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Werder Bremen.
European champions Bayern Munich stay top of the Bundesliga table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Werder Bremen.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
SV Werder Bremen
FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team
FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:17Published
Video: Alphonso Davies hilariously pranks Bayern Munich team-matesAlphonso Davies has been in superb form for Bayern Munich in recent times, and he’s also the absolute king of social media. By now...
WorldNews
Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:08Published
Bundesliga Association football league
Youssoufa Moukoko: Meet Borussia Dortmund's 16-year-old 'wunderkind'Borussia Dortmund's 16-year-old 'wunderkind' Youssoufa Moukoko could become the Bundesliga and Champions League's youngest player in the coming days.
BBC News
Kingsley Coman French association football player
Related videos from verified sources