Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wasn't given an 'orderly transition of power' in 2016. He was.

Sunday, 22 November 2020
Kayleigh McEnany's statements mischaracterized what followed the 2016 election and his victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
News video: Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany

Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany 01:48

 A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the meeting agenda.

