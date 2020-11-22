Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wasn't given an 'orderly transition of power' in 2016. He was.

G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines



Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970