Finnish ferry runs aground in Baltic with 429 people aboard

A passenger ferry ran aground next to islands between Sweden and Finland yesterday, leaving nearly 430 passengers and crew stranded for the night, the Finnish...

Gungnir Resources plans to increase spend at Rormyrberget and Lappvattnet nickel assets next year as it hails updated resource estimate Gungnir Resources Inc (CVE:GUG) (OTCPINK:ASWRF) (FRA:AMO1) said it plans to increase spend at its Rormyrberget and Lappvattnet nickel sulphide deposits in Sweden...

Proactive Investors 5 days ago



