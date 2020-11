Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mike Pompeo

Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem [ Israel ], November 23 (ANI): In the first visit of its kind, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday travelled to Saudi Arabia , where he met with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , informed an Israeli official on Monday. Netanyahu was in Neom, a Red Sea city, for five hours for the first known high-level meeting between an Israeli and Saudi leader. He was accompanied by Mossad intelligence chief Yossi Cohen , reported The Times of Israel. Earlier today, Pompeo said he had held a 'constructive' meeting with Saudi...