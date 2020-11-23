Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mike Pompeo
Read full article ANI23 November 2020, 10:27 am·3-min read Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem [Israel], November 23 (ANI): In the first visit of its kind, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, informed an Israeli official on Monday. Netanyahu was in Neom, a Red Sea city, for five hours for the first known high-level meeting between an Israeli and Saudi leader. He was accompanied by Mossad intelligence chief Yossi Cohen, reported The Times of Israel. Earlier today, Pompeo said he had held a 'constructive' meeting with Saudi...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel
Netanyahu: Convicted spy Pollard expected in Israel soonIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed the lifting of parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of..
WorldNews
'That's his first love': Why Biden may be a foreign policy president despite domestic crisesThe president-elect already knows many of the players on the world stage – from Vladimir Putin to Angela Merkel to Benjamin Netanyahu.
USATODAY.com
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden, thanks Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published
Israel Country in Western Asia
Israel PM 'flew to Saudi Arabia for secret talks with crown prince'It would mark the first known meeting between the leaders of the two historical foes.
BBC News
Spy sentenced to life in U.S. prison can now return to IsraelJonathan Pollard was the only American to ever receive a life sentence for spying for an ally.
CBS News
From the archives: Jonathan Pollard on 60 MinutesIsraeli spy Jonathan Pollard was released Friday from parole and is now free to travel to Israel. In 1988, he spoke to Mike Wallace
CBS News
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
AP Top Stories November 22 PHere are the top stories for Sunday, November 22nd: Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for likely final Gulf tour; South Korea announces stricter virus restrictions;..
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories November 21 PHere are the top stories for Saturday, November 21st: Mike Pompeo meets Afghan, Taliban representatives for talks; Lebanon protests continue on Independence Day;..
USATODAY.com
IS attack hits Afghan capital; Pompeo joins peace talksKABUL, Afghanistan — Mortars slammed into a residential area of the Afghan capital, killing eight people Saturday, hours before outgoing U.S. Secretary of..
WorldNews
Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia
G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:30Published
Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince and minister of defence
Honeymoon over? Biden win would reset Saudi ties
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44Published
Fiancee of slain journalist Khashoggi sues Saudi crown prince
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:55Published
Yossi Cohen
Neom city in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia
Mossad National intelligence agency of Israel
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources