Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mike Pompeo

WorldNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mike PompeoRead full article ANI23 November 2020, 10:27 am·3-min read Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem [Israel], November 23 (ANI): In the first visit of its kind, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, informed an Israeli official on Monday. Netanyahu was in Neom, a Red Sea city, for five hours for the first known high-level meeting between an Israeli and Saudi leader. He was accompanied by Mossad intelligence chief Yossi Cohen, reported The Times of Israel. Earlier today, Pompeo said he had held a 'constructive' meeting with Saudi...
News video: Netanyahu met MBS, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia: Israeli media

Netanyahu met MBS, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia: Israeli media 04:56

 Reports say Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with the Saudi crown prince and US secretary of state.

