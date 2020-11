'Pledge this nomination to all-embracing spirit of India': Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur shares undelivered speech Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Arjun Mathur was nominated at Best Performance by an Actor for his performance in 'Made in Heaven'. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arjun Mathur Talks About The Hypocrisy In Bollywood.



Noted actor Arjun Mathur speaks at length about the hypocrisy that exists n Bollywod in terms of nepotism, favouritism and so on and so forth. He also spoke at length about his Emmy nomination and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 25:19 Published on October 8, 2020