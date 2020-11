Darwin notebooks worth millions which went missing 20 years ago reported stolen Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two Charles Darwin notebooks, believed to be worth millions of pounds, have been reported stolen from Cambridge University Library 20 years after they were last seen. Two Charles Darwin notebooks, believed to be worth millions of pounds, have been reported stolen from Cambridge University Library 20 years after they were last seen. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Charles Darwin: Notebooks worth millions lost for 20 years Cambridge University Library launches an appeal to find the scientist's missing notes and sketches.

BBC News 5 hours ago