NBA free agency: Brandon Ingram agrees to five-year, $158 million deal with Pelicans

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
After cementing himself as the NBA's most improved player, Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a five-year, $158 million max deal.
News video: Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's Lakers addition of Montrezl Harrell outshines Clippers offseason moves | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's Lakers addition of Montrezl Harrell outshines Clippers offseason moves | UNDISPUTED 03:24

 Both LA teams have been busy in NBA free agency. The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed Montrezl Harrell after winning 6th man of the year award with the Clippers last season. The Lakers have also reportedly agreed to a 2-year deal to bring in Marc Gasol and they signed guard Wes Matthews. The...

Report: Pelicans, Ingram reach five-year deal

 The New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram have agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension,...
Pope Francis meets with NBA players [Video]

Pope Francis meets with NBA players

Pope Francis met with NBA players to discuss the group's efforts in addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities.

Pope Francis meets with NBA players at the Vatican

 After Pope Francis met with NBA players to discuss their social justice efforts, they handed him an Orlando Magic jersey and a golden basketball.
Pope Francis Meeting With 5 NBA Players at Vatican to Discuss Social Justice

 Pope Francis has invited 5 NBA players to his home court -- The Vatican -- for a 1-hour meeting Monday about social justice issues. The 5-player delegation..
Pope meets with NBA players to discuss social justice

 Five players traveled to meet with the pope after the Vatican reached out to learn about their work for social change.
