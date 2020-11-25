Grammy snubs 2021: The Weeknd calls out his nomination shutout, demands 'industry transparency'
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift lead the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards, but major stars including The Weeknd and Bob Dylan were totally shut out.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer
The Weeknd Allegedly Given Ultimatum Over Grammys, Super Bowl Before Nomination SnubThe Weeknd was faced with a tough choice -- perform the Grammys or the Super Bowl -- but hammering out a deal to do both could've cost him Grammy nominations...
TMZ.com
Grammys 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa lead nominationsHarry Styles also receives his first-ever nomination, but R&B star The Weeknd is overlooked.
BBC News
The Weeknd causes stir with bloodied and bruised AMAs appearance
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States
The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Beyoncé scores 9 Grammy nominations, including song and record of the yearBeyoncé is bringing her black parade to the Grammys: The pop star's anthem about Black pride scored multiple nominations Tuesday, making her the leading..
CBS News
Grammys Snub The Weeknd, Honor Alex Trebek and Change Kanye's CategoryThe Grammys are going to look very different next year, and not just because of the pandemic ... Kanye's making a big move and Alex Trebek's in the fold...
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter
Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift score bigWith nine nominations, Beyoncé becomes the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history.
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift announces surprise 'Folklore' concert film, coming to Disney+Taylor Swift's surprise concert film "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions" is coming to Disney+ Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Beyoncé American singer and actress
Bob Dylan American singer-songwriter, musician, poet, author, and artist
Paul McCartney 'wishes he was more like Bob Dylan'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Timothee Chalamet's upcoming Bob Dylan role disrupted by coronavirus
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Related news from verified sources