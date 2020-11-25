Global  
 

D.C. police chief leaving for job in Virginia

Washington Post Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Peter Newsham, who has come under criticism by more liberal members of the city council, will be chief in Prince William County. His surprise departure comes as law enforcement agencies around the country are facing pressure to make swift changes in their departments to answer calls for more just policing.
