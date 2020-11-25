Girl who was handcuffed by police at age 11 dies of COVID-19 at age 14, family says

Politicos expressed condolences over the demise of Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. "We are saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel ji and stand with his family in this hour of grief," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences. Congress' Salman Khurshid also remembered Ahmed Patel. "Ahmed Patel's demise is a big shock for us. He was a strong pillar of the Congress party. He was a skilled party in-charge. In a true sense, he was Congress' crisis manager," said Congress' Anand Sharma. Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure.
A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on November 24. Delhi Fire Services received a call around 10 pm. Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. An official said that although the fire wasn't spreading, it wasn't doused completely by November 25 evening. The fire added to Delhi's pollution woes. The capital's air quality index slipped into the severe category on November 25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that increasing pollution played a role in the capital's recent Covid-19 surge. Watch the full video for more.
THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Clip - Entering Punch Monkey Kingdom - Plot synopsis: The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end..