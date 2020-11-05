Mumbai: New and silent COVID-19 symptoms worry doctors
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The COVID-19 graph has started to slant downwards, but health experts are now concerned about a new trend. Patients are being rushed to emergency rooms without any prior COVID symptoms like cough, cold, breathing or respiratory tract issues, etc. In the past few weeks, many patients have been brought into hospitals with either...
The COVID-19 graph has started to slant downwards, but health experts are now concerned about a new trend. Patients are being rushed to emergency rooms without any prior COVID symptoms like cough, cold, breathing or respiratory tract issues, etc. In the past few weeks, many patients have been brought into hospitals with either...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this