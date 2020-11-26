Global  
 

Thousands Lining Up to Bid Maradona Farewell at Casa Rosada

VOA News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Maradona's wooden casket was in the main lobby of the presidential office, covered in an Argentine flag and a No. 10 shirt of the national team
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Buenos Aires bids farewell to Maradona

Buenos Aires bids farewell to Maradona 01:10

 Argentines gathered at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Thursday, where the casket of football icon Diego Maradona lay in state, draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.

