Donor to pro-Trump group sues to get his money back after dropped election lawsuits

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Fred Eshelman, who gave $2.5 million to the group True the Vote to back President Trump's challenges to the election, is suing for his money back.
Biden Plans To Keep FBI Director Wray [Video]

Biden Plans To Keep FBI Director Wray

The NY Times reports that Pres. Elect Joe Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray on as FBI Director. A senior Biden official told The Times Biden was "not removing the FBI director unless Trump fired him." Business Insider speculated the move is part of the Biden team's broader effort to restore trust intelligence and justice systems. The institutions which have been in place to protect Americans has become overtly politicized under the Trump administration.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Can Trump pardon himself? What's a preemptive pardon? Experts explain the sweeping power

 Legal experts answer some of the most common questions about what Donald Trump can and cannot do with the broad pardon powers of the president.
USATODAY.com

John Mulaney Says 'SNL' Joke Sparked Secret Service Probe

 John Mulaney's "Saturday Night Live" joke about how Julius Caesar was killed drew the ire of some Donald Trump supporters, but even crazier ... he says it made..
TMZ.com
Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state [Video]

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after the state's second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign, and calling out Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

