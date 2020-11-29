Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: Vaccine distribution may be weeks away; CDC panel to vote on rollout; Denver Broncos run out of quarterbacks

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
A CDC panel will vote on how a vaccine will be distributed. Experts warn testing numbers after Thanksgiving may be erratic. Latest COVID-19 news.
News video: Biden Will Let Health Advisors Decide Who Gets COVID Vaccine

 Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech filed for emergency authorization of their coronavirus vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration. The CDC will go through the information on the vaccine. Business Insider says the CDC must vote on whether to "recommend the vaccine and, if so, who should receive it."...

Nearly 7 million households at risk of eviction when moratoriums expire on Dec. 31

 Millions of Americans could lose their homes at the end of the year when federal and local eviction moratoriums expire. The Centers for Disease Control and..
CBS News

50 million people ignore advice, travel for holiday while thousands die from COVID-19

 More than 263,000 people in America have died from COVID-19. The CDC says that number could reach 321,000 the week before Christmas. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

CDC warns U.S. death toll could hit 321,000 by mid-December

 By mid-December, hospitals could be overflowing with coronavirus patients in many parts of the country.
CBS News
US coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations set new records almost daily. According to Business Insider experts are nervously eyeing Americans' behavior during Thanksgiving. Public health experts have urged people not to travel this year. The CDC recommends not mixing households at Thanksgiving gatherings. A record number of travelers have flown across the country ahead of the holiday. One in three people surveyed by Insider said they're not giving up their traditional dinner plans.

Broncos to play Saints despite Covid-19 stripping them of all four quarterbacks

 The Denver Broncos will not forfeit their game on Sunday despite all four quarterbacks missing out because of Covid-19.
BBC News

All Denver Broncos quarterbacks ineligible for Sunday's game vs. Saints following COVID exposure

 All three Broncos QBs on roster, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel, ineligible for Sunday's game against Saints due to coronavirus exposure.
USATODAY.com
Students at Western Michigan University created 'Bronconess' wine brand a year ago as a project. Now, in partnership with the largest winery in Michigan, they’re launching a new sparkling wine to continue raising money for student scholarships. This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said Delhi has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks once a COVID-19 vaccine is available."There is no need..

The Bay Area could be weeks away from receiving the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with UCSF and Zuckerberg San Francisco General set to obtain an early allocation from Pfizer.

Now that Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are each closer to releasing a COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

 The Denver Broncos will not forfeit their game on Sunday despite all four quarterbacks missing out because of Covid-19.
 NFL's troubles continue as Baltimore Ravens place six more on reserve/COVID-19 list while Denver Broncos will be without all of their quarterbacks.
 The National Football League is limping toward the finish line of its Covid-19 plagued regular season, and the worst-case scenarios are...
