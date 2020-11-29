Coronavirus updates: Vaccine distribution may be weeks away; CDC panel to vote on rollout; Denver Broncos run out of quarterbacks
A CDC panel will vote on how a vaccine will be distributed. Experts warn testing numbers after Thanksgiving may be erratic. Latest COVID-19 news.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
Nearly 7 million households at risk of eviction when moratoriums expire on Dec. 31Millions of Americans could lose their homes at the end of the year when federal and local eviction moratoriums expire. The Centers for Disease Control and..
CBS News
50 million people ignore advice, travel for holiday while thousands die from COVID-19More than 263,000 people in America have died from COVID-19. The CDC says that number could reach 321,000 the week before Christmas. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News
CDC warns U.S. COVID-19 death toll could hit 321,000 by mid-DecemberBy mid-December, hospitals could be overflowing with coronavirus patients in many parts of the country.
CBS News
U.S. Hits Highest COVID Infection Rate
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Denver Broncos National Football League franchise in Denver, Colorado
Broncos to play Saints despite Covid-19 stripping them of all four quarterbacksThe Denver Broncos will not forfeit their game on Sunday despite all four quarterbacks missing out because of Covid-19.
BBC News
All Denver Broncos quarterbacks ineligible for Sunday's game vs. Saints following COVID exposureAll three Broncos QBs on roster, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel, ineligible for Sunday's game against Saints due to coronavirus exposure.
USATODAY.com
