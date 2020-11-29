Global  
 

Maradona's doctor probed for involuntary manslaughter: report

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Football legend Diego Maradona's doctor is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death, local media report. Witnesses had reportedly seen a struggle between Maradona and his doctor.
