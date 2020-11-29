Maradona's doctor probed for involuntary manslaughter: report
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Football legend Diego Maradona's doctor is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death, local media report. Witnesses had reportedly seen a struggle between Maradona and his doctor.
