Joe Biden picks all-female senior White House communications team

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes



[NFA] A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another blow to Trump's legal efforts.

Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House



President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent.