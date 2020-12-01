Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over $180K in fines issued in Manitoba for not following COVID-19 public health orders last week

CBC.ca Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Fines totalling more than $180,000 were issued to 100 COVID-19 rule breakers in Manitoba in the last week, Premier Brian Pallister said Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Small business owners react to a potential three-week shelter-in-place in Arizona

Small business owners react to a potential three-week shelter-in-place in Arizona 02:29

 Last week, Arizona's COVID-19 Modeling Team sent a letter to the Arizona Department of Health Services that recommended a three-week-shelter in place to help alleviate projected stress on hospitals with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India has lowest per million cases in world, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: India has lowest per million cases in world, says Health Ministry

Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that India's average daily COVID-19 positivity rate last week was 3.72% and among all the big nations in world, cases per..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
NYC Schools To Start Phased Reopening Next Week [Video]

NYC Schools To Start Phased Reopening Next Week

Less than two weeks after ordering all schools to stop in-person learning, New York City is reversing course. Mayor de Blasio has declared a phased-in reopening, with younger and special needs student..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published
Biden Will Let Health Advisors Decide Who Gets COVID Vaccine [Video]

Biden Will Let Health Advisors Decide Who Gets COVID Vaccine

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech filed for emergency authorization of their coronavirus vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration. The CDC will go through the information on the vaccine. Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published