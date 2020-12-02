Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why are the Steelers and Ravens playing Wednesday afternoon? And why is RG3 starting? What we know

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
After a COVID-19 outbreak spread through the Ravens locker room, their game against the Steelers was postponed three separate times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Pittsburgh Steelers Provide Fill-In-The-Blank Excuse Form For Fans After NFL Moves Game Vs. Ravens To Wednesday Afternoon

Pittsburgh Steelers Provide Fill-In-The-Blank Excuse Form For Fans After NFL Moves Game Vs. Ravens To Wednesday Afternoon 00:36

 After the Steelers game vs. the Baltimore Ravens was postponed to Wednesday with a kickoff time scheduled for 3:40 p.m., the team is providing fans an excuse form they can use to make sure they are able to watch the big matchup. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ravens-Steelers updates: Game officially on, no new positive tests for Baltimore, per reports

 The Ravens did not have a positive COVID-19 test in Wednesday's results, but Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will be out for the game.
USATODAY.com

NFL on Wednesday? Ravens-Steelers game provides a midweek rarity

 For just the second time since 1949, the NFL will play a game on a Wednesday as the undefeated Steelers will host the rival Ravens.
USATODAY.com

NFL pushes ahead with 2020 season despite major coronavirus outbreaks on several teams

 The coronavirus plagued several NFL teams over the weekend as teams continue to play through the pandemic. The uncontrolled spread has prompted the league to..
CBS News

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback tests positive for COVID-19

 On Friday, four Ravens players and three Steelers players were placed on their teams' respective Reserve/COVID-19 lists, forcing their game to be rescheduled for..
CBS News

Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Ravens up to 22 players on COVID-19 list; Mark Andrews tests positive, per report

 The Ravens now have 22 players on the COVID-19/reserve list, as Mark Andrews is the latest victim of the team's outbreak, according to reports.
USATODAY.com

Robert Griffin III Robert Griffin III American football quarterback

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Steelers And Ravens Set To Make History [Video]

Steelers And Ravens Set To Make History

As the Steelers and Ravens prepare for an usual Wednesday afternoon matchup at Heinz Field, the game will make history if played. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:01Published
Ravens Arrive In Pittsburgh [Video]

Ravens Arrive In Pittsburgh

Overnight, the Baltimore Ravens arrived in Pittsburgh for their Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Steelers.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:59Published
Ravens Set To Take On Steelers Wednesday Afternoon [Video]

Ravens Set To Take On Steelers Wednesday Afternoon

Ravens Set To Take On Steelers Wednesday Afternoon

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Opinion: 'It's insane,' John Hopkins expert says of NFL pushing for Ravens-Steelers this week

 The Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 outbreak shows the NFL needs to do a deep dive into where things are going wrong and do something different, expert says
USATODAY.com

8 things you need to know this morning — the Thanksgiving edition

 Marylanders are getting ready for an unusual Thanksgiving this year, the Ravens has a Covid outbreak and more in today's 8 things.
bizjournals Also reported by •Daily Star

Tim Benz: Steelers fans want to know what went on in Baltimore. Ravens reporters explain

 How did things go so wrong when it comes to the covid-19 outbreak that has endlessly delayed the Steelers-Ravens game? ESPN.com Ravens...
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.com