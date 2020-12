Mystery space object flying near Earth discovered to be a 1960's NASA rocket booster



Earth captured the old rocket booster in its orbit around the sun and will keep it as a temporary satellite until March 2021. Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic) Duration: 00:59 Published 1 day ago

A Rocket Refueling Station on Mars Might Look Like This



NEW YORK — Air Company, a New York City-based startup that turns carbon dioxide into renewable products, has released concept images showing what a refueling station for rockets on Mars could look.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:24 Published 3 weeks ago