Anthony Fauci apologises for casting doubt over UK's swift approval of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
America's top infectious diseases expert says he was trying to make the point that the US couldn't inoculate with the same speed due to widespread vaccine scepticism in the country.
America's top infectious diseases expert says he was trying to make the point that the US couldn't inoculate with the same speed due to widespread vaccine scepticism in the country.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources