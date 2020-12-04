Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008

Anthony Fauci apologises for casting doubt over UK's swift approval of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

SBS Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
America's top infectious diseases expert says he was trying to make the point that the US couldn't inoculate with the same speed due to widespread vaccine scepticism in the country.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment'

Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment' 01:10

 Pfizer UK chief hails 'incredible moment for science' as Covid-19 vaccineapproved for use. Managing Director Ben Osborn said it was 'a turning point'in the fight back against Covid-19.

