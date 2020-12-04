Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Among First Acts, Biden to Call for 100 Days of Mask-Wearing

VOA News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
That's made many people reticent to embrace a practice that public health experts say is one of the easiest tools to manage a pandemic which has killed more than 275,000 Americans
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday [Video]

Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says that Wales expects to receive the first supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next few days, with vaccinations expected to start from Tuesday. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
Arsenal fans watch their team for first time in 271 days as stadium reopens to 2,000 supporters [Video]

Arsenal fans watch their team for first time in 271 days as stadium reopens to 2,000 supporters

Arsenal fans were able to watch their team for first time in 271 days as the Emirates Stadium reopened to 2,000 supporters on December 3.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:41Published
COVID In Colorado: First Shipments Of Coronavirus Vaccine Could Arrive In The Next Few Days [Video]

COVID In Colorado: First Shipments Of Coronavirus Vaccine Could Arrive In The Next Few Days

If all goes as planned, the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines could be in Colorado in a matter of days. The vaccine will be the one manufactured by Pfizer.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

'100 days, not for ever': Biden to ask Americans to wear masks to fight Covid-19 ...

'100 days, not for ever': Biden to ask Americans to wear masks to fight Covid-19 ... In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, US president-elect Joe Biden says that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first...
WorldNews

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

 Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short…
Japan Today Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph