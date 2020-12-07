|
|
Australia bushfire: Fraser Island residents told to leave immediately
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The massive fire front has raced within 700m of a holiday township on Fraser Island off Queensland.
|
|
|
Bushfires threaten Australia's Fraser Island
Australian fire crews are battling massive bushfires on Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, which have been burning for six weeks on Wednesday (December 2), forcing tourists to flee the..
|
|
|