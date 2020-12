Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 1 hour ago Bad Bunny Makes History With First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on ‘Billboard’ 01:00 Bad Bunny Makes History With First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on ‘Billboard’. Bad Bunny’s latest album, ‘El Último Tour del Mundo,’ is No. 1 on the ‘Billboard’ 200 chart this week. . It is his first No. 1 album on the ‘Billboard’ 200 chart. . It is also the first entirely...