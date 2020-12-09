Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Winners and losers from the third College Football Playoff rankings

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The ACC and Iowa State were the big winners. Cincinnati was the big loser after falling one spot to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: College Football Playoff rankings 3.0: Committee's decisions suggest Ohio State will be given benefit of doubt

College Football Playoff rankings 3.0: Committee's decisions suggest Ohio State will be given benefit of doubt 01:33

 SportsPulse: Despite cancellations Ohio State shouldn't be sweating their shot at the College Football Playoff according to Dan Wolken.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

College football College football Collegiate rules version of American/Canadian football, played by colleges and universities

College Football Playoff committee rankings have Alabama, Notre Dame still in lead

 The top of the College Football Playoff rankings look familiar with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State in the first four positions.
USATODAY.com

College football winners and losers from Week 14: Ohio State, Texas A&M stay on playoff track

 Ohio State and Texas A&M improved their College Football Playoff hopes, while Marshall fell to lead Week 14 winners and losers in college football.
USATODAY.com

What happens to Ohio State if its game with Michigan is canceled?

 The Buckeyes, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff standings, hold one of the semifinal slots. But what if they don't win the Big Ten title?
USATODAY.com

Winners and losers from the second College Football Playoff rankings

 Ohio State was one of the big winners and the Pac-12 was the biggest loser in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season.
USATODAY.com

Iowa State Cyclones football Iowa State Cyclones football


Cincinnati Cincinnati City in southwestern Ohio


Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Coast Conference American collegiate athletics conference


College Football Playoff College Football Playoff

Ohio State vs. Michigan canceled over COVID-19 concerns

 Ohio State is currently undefeated, but a lack of a conference championship could make it more difficult to get a slot in the College Football Playoff.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

College Football Playoff rankings 2.0: Will Ohio State hang on to final spot? [Video]

College Football Playoff rankings 2.0: Will Ohio State hang on to final spot?

SportsPulse: Dan Wolken reacts to the second College Football Playoff rankings and believes Ohio State can get into the playoff without qualifying for the Big Ten championship game given the..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:36Published
What the committee got right, and wrong, in first CFP rankings [Video]

What the committee got right, and wrong, in first CFP rankings

SportsPulse: Dan Wolken details what the College Football Playoff committee got right and wrong in the first ranking of the season.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:48Published
SI Insider: How The College Football Playoff Picture is Taking Shape [Video]

SI Insider: How The College Football Playoff Picture is Taking Shape

Breaking down the college football playoff picture

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

D-II Fort Hays State stuns Kansas State on road

 Without two key members of its coaching staff, Division II Fort Hays State pulled off a stunning, 81-68 upset of Kansas State on Tuesday night.
ESPN Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattlePI.comCBS Sports

Calcutta High Court asks Bengal govt to ensure adherence to laws for animal cruelty prevention

 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed state forest department officials to strictly ensure adherence to laws for prevention of cruelty to animals and...
Mid-Day

‘I Told You So. You Damned Fools’: 75 Years Of The Bulletin Of The Atomic Scientists – OpEd

‘I Told You So. You Damned Fools’: 75 Years Of The Bulletin Of The Atomic Scientists – OpEd Leafing – or in this case scrolling through – the commemorative issue of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists after 75 years of publication is a tingling...
Eurasia Review