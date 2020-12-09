Global  
 

Protesters in Armenia besiege parliament, demand PM resigns

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Protesters in Armenia besiege parliament, demand PM resignsThousands of protesters converged on the parliament building in Armenia's capital Wednesday to push for the resignation of the ex-Soviet nation's prime minister over his handling of the fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh Nikol Pashinyan s opponents are angry at a peace deal that ended six weeks of fighting over the separatist region but saw Azerbaijan take over wide areas that have been controlled by Armenian...
Russia bans Azerbaijani tomatoes over 'pesticide concerns'

 The ban comes weeks after Azerbaijan fought Russian ally Armenia in a conflict over territory.
Evidence of widespread atrocities emerges following Karabakh war

 A steady stream of videos depicting shocking atrocities by Azerbaijani soldiers against Armenian civilians and prisoners of war has emerged on social media. The..
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict killed 5,000 soldiers

 The tally comes as Azerbaijan details for the first time its losses in the six-week war with Armenia.
Turkey’s Erdogan brushes off EU sanctions threat

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brushed off possible European Union sanctions against Turkey on Wednesday, saying they would not..
Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict [Video]

Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan has announced that almost 2,800 soldiers were killed in the recent conflict involving Nagorno-Karabakh. The final number could still rise, with more than 100 troops still missing. Adam Reed reports.

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and Russia. Gloria Tso reports.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.

Nagorno-Karabakh: The boy who swapped his piano for a gun

 The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is over, but some are still waiting for news of missing relatives.
Royalists clash with pro-democracy protesters clash in Bangkok in violent skirmish [Video]

Royalists clash with pro-democracy protesters clash in Bangkok in violent skirmish

Pro-democracy protesters and royalists clashed with each other close to Thailand's parliament in Bangkok on November 17.

Protesters in Armenia call for PM to step down [Video]

Protesters in Armenia call for PM to step down

Thousands in Yerevan call for PM to quit after he signed a deal to end the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence [Video]

Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence

Protesters gathered on Tuesday (November 10) near the Armenia Prime Minister's official residence in Yerevan hours after a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was announced.

Related news from verified sources

Is Armenia About To Become Part Of Russia To Avoid Being Betrayed Again? – OpEd

 There is now peace in Nagorno-Karabakh. Can either of the warring sides be considered a victor – most certainly not. But if we look at controlled territories...
Azerbaijani Forces Enter Third District Under Nagorno-Karabakh Truce

Azerbaijani Forces Enter Third District Under Nagorno-Karabakh Truce (RFE/RL) -- Azerbaijan says its forces have entered the Lachin district, the last of three handed back by Armenia as part of a deal that ended six weeks of...
