Big Ten amends rule allowing Ohio State to play in conference title game

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Ohio State will play for the Big Ten championship after the conference decided to change its rule requiring teams to play a minimum of six games.
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: SI Insider: Should Ohio State Be Allowed to Play in the Big Ten Championship?

SI Insider: Should Ohio State Be Allowed to Play in the Big Ten Championship? 02:47

 SI senior writer Pat Forde joined SI's Robin Lundberg to share his thoughts on the Big Ten's back and forth decision-making when it comes to Ohio State

Big Ten eliminates six-game requirement for championship

 The decision comes just a day after the University of Michigan canceled its upcoming game against Ohio State, which would have made Ohio ineligible to compete in..
CBS News

College Football Playoff committee rankings have Alabama, Notre Dame still in lead

 The top of the College Football Playoff rankings look familiar with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State in the first four positions.
USATODAY.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan canceled over COVID-19 concerns

 Ohio State is currently undefeated, but a lack of a conference championship could make it more difficult to get a slot in the College Football Playoff.
CBS News

Michigan vs. Ohio State Officially Canceled Over COVID, UM Can't Field a Team

 Ohio State vs. Michigan is officially off -- after the Wolverines announced their COVID situation is so bad, they can't field a team to play this weekend. The #4..
TMZ.com

What happens to Ohio State if its game with Michigan is canceled?

 The Buckeyes, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff standings, hold one of the semifinal slots. But what if they don't win the Big Ten title?
USATODAY.com

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit apologizes for suggesting Michigan 'could opt out' of playing Ohio State over coronavirus

 ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says he misspoke suggesting Michigan could prevent Ohio State from qualifying for Big Ten title game.
USATODAY.com

