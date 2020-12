You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide



Lil Wayne has reconciled with his former girlfriend Denise Bidot after they were driven apart by politics. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence



Rapper Lil Wayne could be facing a lengthy prison sentence. Nearly a year after the initial incident, Lil Wayne 's gun possession has resulted in his being charged with a federal offense. According.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago Need2Know: Iota Weakens, Lil Wayne Gun Charge & NFL's Black Refs



These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:42 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Rapper Lil Wayne admits weapon charge after search of private plane Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in Florida.

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago