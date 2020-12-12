US gives green light for emergency use of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which will be the first coronavirus vaccine distributed in the country.
