Donald Trump handles coin-toss duty at Army-Navy game at West Point

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump made the trip to West Point, New York, for 121st Army-Navy football game and performed the coin toss in the pregame ceremony.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback 00:49

 President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

