Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice

Max Verstappen ends a frustrating season for Red Bull on a high with a dominant victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula One drivers race across continents F1 racers Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly crossed continents by driving on the Bosphorus Bridge between Europe to Asia.

Formula One has an end-of-term feel to it ahead of the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi but Friday felt like a return to school for seven times champion Lewis..

Lewis Hamilton describes having coronavirus as "an experience" after he returns to his Mercedes car at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton says week of COVID 'one of the hardest,' training for Abu Dhabi



Lewis Hamilton is hopeful he'll be fit and ready to race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the weekend.

Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again



Romain Grosjean will miss the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Frenchman flying to Switzerland to continue his recovery from injuries sustained in a fiery crash at last week's..