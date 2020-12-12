Global  
 

Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice

Saturday, 12 December 2020
Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practiceRed Bull led the way in the third and final practice session for the Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday as Max Verstappen led teammate Alexander Albon but dominant Mercedes found themselves in unfamiliar territory. Dutchman Verstappen lapped the Yas Marina Circuit in one minute,...
