Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice
Red Bull led the way in the third and final practice session for the Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday as Max Verstappen led teammate Alexander Albon but dominant Mercedes found themselves in unfamiliar territory. Dutchman Verstappen lapped the Yas Marina Circuit in one minute,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Red Bull Racing Austrian Formula One racing team based in Milton Keynes, England
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen quickest as Lewis Hamilton returnsRed Bull's Max Verstappen narrowly edges Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas to lead first practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News
Max Verstappen Belgian-Dutch racing driver
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen claims second win of year at season finaleMax Verstappen ends a frustrating season for Red Bull on a high with a dominant victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News
Verstappen beats Mercedes duo to Abu Dhabi poleRed Bull's Max Verstappen takes a shock pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News
Verstappen on pole with Hamilton thirdRed Bull's Max Verstappen takes a shock pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Alex Albon Thai racing driver
Formula One drivers race across continents
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:48Published
Crossing continents F1 style over the Bosphorus Bridge
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:25Published
Etihad Airways airline of the United Arab Emirates
Mercedes-Benz Germany-based international automobile brand
Lewis Hamilton has that back-to-school feeling as term end nearsFormula One has an end-of-term feel to it ahead of the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi but Friday felt like a return to school for seven times champion Lewis..
WorldNews
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton grateful to be back after coronavirus 'experience'Lewis Hamilton describes having coronavirus as "an experience" after he returns to his Mercedes car at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
BBC News
YFN Lucci Gifted U.S.'s First 2021 Maybach SUV by Label BossTalk about speaking something into existence ... YFN Lucci's been gifted the first 2021 Maybach SUV in the U.S. to celebrate his success. The Atlanta rapper's..
TMZ.com
Yas Marina Circuit Race track
Related videos from verified sources