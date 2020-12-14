Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan discloses troop deaths despite cease-fire

Deutsche Welle Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Azerbaijan said four of its soldiers were killed, accusing Armenian-backed separatists of an ambush. It would be the first deaths reported during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict's ceasefire. 
