Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oracle founder Larry Ellison opts for Hawaii over Texas when software giant moves HQ from Silicon Valley

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison plans to work via Zoom from Hawaii when the software giant moves its headquarters to Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Larry Ellison Larry Ellison American internet entrepreneur and businessman


Texas Texas State of the United States of America

Texas electors condemn Supreme Court, call on battleground states to name alternate electors

 Texas presidential electors convened in Austin on Monday to cast their votes for Donald Trump — and also condemn the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

Understanding President Trump's success with Tejano voters in Texas

 President Trump exceeded expectations with Latino voters in South Texas, which helped him win the state. Reporter Jack Herrera says a big reason is his support..
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump fumes over Supreme Court Texas ruling

 President Donald Trump has lashed out after the US Supreme Court rejected a bid by Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the results of the election.In..
New Zealand Herald

Oracle moves its HQ from California to Texas

 Alex Castro

Software giant Oracle moved the company headquarters from Redwood City, California to Austin, Texas, Bloomberg reported, the latest tech..
The Verge

Oracle Corporation Oracle Corporation American multinational computer technology corporation


Hawaii Hawaii State in the United States

Norman Abramson, a father of modern wireless networks, dies at 88

 Image: University of Hawaii at Manoa

Norman Abramson, one of the pioneers behind wireless networks, has died at 88, The New York Times reports...
The Verge

Surfer Dies After Shark Attack in Hawaii

 The 56-year-old man died a day after the attack in Maui. A surf competition scheduled in the area later that day was postponed and moved.
NYTimes.com
Fioravanti wins to seal WSL Championship Tour place [Video]

Fioravanti wins to seal WSL Championship Tour place

== RESENDING WITH FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT == SHOWS: OAHU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES (DECEMBER 9, 2020) (WSL - SEE RESTRICTIONS) 1. VARIOUS OF LEONARDO FIORAVANTI 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LEONARDO

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:44Published

Silicon Valley Silicon Valley Region in California, United States

Zoox unveils a self-driving car that could become Amazon’s first robotaxi

 Zoox unveiled a self-driving, electric “robotaxi” in San Francisco. | Image: Zoox

Zoox, a self-driving car company that Amazon bought in June, has..
The Verge
Elon Musk Leaving Silicon Valley For Texas [Video]

Elon Musk Leaving Silicon Valley For Texas

New York (CNN Business) Silicon Valley has been the epicenter of the tech industry for decades, starting in 1938 when Bill Hewlett and David Packard started tinkering in a Palo Alto garage. A string of high profile tech investors and executives are leaving San Francisco, too: Last week, Elon Musk recently said he has moved to Texas after selling his Bel Air homes earlier this year. Such moves are to be expected during the pandemic, when people are working from home anyway.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Elon Musk moves Tesla to Texas in Silicon Valley snub

 The billionaire tech entrepreneur said the state of California had become "complacent" with innovators.
BBC News

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

Signal adds support for encrypted group video calls

 Group video calls are rolling out now. | Image: Signal

Encrypted messaging app Signal has added support for group video calls for up to five people,..
The Verge

With Selfies, Emojis and Little Disruption, the Electoral College Makes It Official

 Some electors met in person to carry out their duties, and statehouses were on high alert for protests. Others stayed remote, and completed yet another 2020 task..
NYTimes.com

The Pajamas Suit lets you pretend you’re dressing up for a Zoom meeting

 Photo: Aoki

If you’ve been showing up to work Zoom meetings in your pajamas and feel kind of weird about it, Japanese clothing retailer Aoki has a..
The Verge

Zoom calls are beginning to arrive on the Google Nest Hub Max

 Photo: Google

Google is starting to roll out Zoom support for the Nest Hub Max smart display as an early preview for users in the US, UK, Canada, and..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Oracle founder Larry Ellison opts for Hawaii over Texas when software giant moves HQ from Silicon Valley

 Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison plans to work via Zoom from Hawaii when the software giant moves its headquarters to Texas.
USATODAY.com

Ellison moves out of California, using Zoom to run Oracle
SeekingAlpha

How COVID-19 Is Making The Holiday Season Not So Jolly For Santa Clauses

 People who work as Santa are making tough choices due to the coronavirus. How close should they get to children? Are Zoom meetings best? For one Santa and Mrs....
NPR