Kansas mayor resigns following backlash to USA TODAY story on city's mask mandate, citing phone and email threats
Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw pressed for a mask mandate amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then resigned after threats from residents, she said.
Kansas
Supreme Court rebuffs bid to revive Kansas voting lawThe dispute involved a 2011 law that requires people registering for the first time to vote in Kansas to prove they are U.S. citizens.
CBS News
Heartbreak as COVID floods rural hospitals
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:00Published
Dodge City, Kansas
