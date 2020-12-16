Global  
 

Kansas mayor resigns following backlash to USA TODAY story on city's mask mandate, citing phone and email threats

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw pressed for a mask mandate amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then resigned after threats from residents, she said.
