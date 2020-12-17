Ottawa waives $844M in Muskrat Falls payments, almost all due by end of year Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The federal government is again saying it will take measures to make Newfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project financially stable, including waiving immediate payments due from Crown corporation Nalcor Energy. But there are few other details on how the project will affect the province's ratepayers. 👓 View full article

