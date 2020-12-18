Jill Biden was blindsided by Wall Street Journal call to drop 'Dr.' title: 'It was really the tone of it'

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration



Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration. Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.' In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970