Jill Biden was blindsided by Wall Street Journal call to drop 'Dr.' title: 'It was really the tone of it'

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Jill Biden and husband Joe Biden gave their first joint interview since the election to Stephen Colbert on Thursday night.
News video: Jill Biden’s Doctorate Makes Conservatives Mad

Jill Biden’s Doctorate Makes Conservatives Mad 01:04

 The future first lady has clapped back at those who believe she shouldn’t use her academic title “Dr.”

