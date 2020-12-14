Global  
 

Media Monday: WSJ op-ed on Jill Biden's title is slammed

bizjournals Monday, 14 December 2020
A Wall Street Journal op-ed chiding incoming First Lady Jill Biden for the using the honorific "Dr." has riled academics, who defend the practice for someone receiving a doctorate in education. Joseph Epstein also called Biden "kiddo" in his Friday essay. Biden has taught at Northern Virginia Community College. Epstein also argues that the doctoral degree has lost prestige in the years since he was an academic in the 1950s. Biden earned her doctorate in educational leadership from the University…
