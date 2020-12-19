Global  
 

Worlds align this winter solstice: Jupiter and Saturn will look like a 'double planet' on Monday

Saturday, 19 December 2020
For skygazers on Earth, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together on Dec. 21 than they have been since the Middle Ages, almost 800 years ago.
News video: Jupiter and Saturn will form a rare 'double planet' in the Kansas City sky next week

Jupiter and Saturn will form a rare 'double planet' in the Kansas City sky next week 01:17

 Jupiter and Saturn will form a rare 'double planet' in the Kansas City sky next week

Jupiter and Saturn will form the first "double planet" in 800 years

 The largest planets in our solar system will soon align for the great conjunction — the greatest skywatchers have observed since medieval times.
CBS News

Rare ‘double planet’ conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter, compared  to land on winter solstice

