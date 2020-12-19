Worlds align this winter solstice: Jupiter and Saturn will look like a 'double planet' on Monday
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
For skygazers on Earth, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together on Dec. 21 than they have been since the Middle Ages, almost 800 years ago.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jupiter Fifth planet from the Sun and largest planet in the Solar System
Jupiter and Saturn will form the first "double planet" in 800 yearsThe largest planets in our solar system will soon align for the great conjunction — the greatest skywatchers have observed since medieval times.
CBS News
Saturn Sixth planet from the Sun and second largest planet in the Solar System
