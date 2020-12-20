Saudi and U.A.E operatives hacked phones of Al Jazeera journalists: report
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Government operatives linked to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hacked the personal phones belonging to journalists, producers, anchors and executives of the Al Jazeera news network, according to a report obtained by CBC News.
Government operatives linked to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hacked the personal phones belonging to journalists, producers, anchors and executives of the Al Jazeera news network, according to a report obtained by CBC News.
|
|
You Might Like