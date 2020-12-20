Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi and U.A.E operatives hacked phones of Al Jazeera journalists: report

CBC.ca Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Government operatives linked to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hacked the personal phones belonging to journalists, producers, anchors and executives of the Al Jazeera news network, according to a report obtained by CBC News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like