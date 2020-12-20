Global  
 

Confidence, momentum, quality - Micah Richards on why Man Utd are title contenders again

BBC News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
MOTD2 pundit Micah Richards says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more credit than he gets for his side's resurgence.
Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win [Video]

Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is "in a goodplace" headed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Late goals from EdinsonCavani and Anthony Martial sealed the deal for the Red Devils as they meetManchester City in the next round of the tournament.

'We're desperate to get our hands on a trophy' - Man Utd boss Solskjaer before Everton EFL Cup tie

 Manchester United are "desperate to get our hands on a trophy", says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before their EFL Cup quarter-final at Everton.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to do things theeasy way after beating bottom-placed Sheffield United to secure a sixthstraight Premier League comeback win on the road. The Red Devils continuedtheir 100 per cent away league away record at the beleaguered Blades, wherethey found themselves in the all too familiar position of needing to bounceback.

Leicester and Manchester United trade blows on Boxing Day as Liverpool reap rewards

 Dubai: It was a match that lived up to its Boxing Day billing as Leicester and visitors Manchester United trades blows throughout a thrilling 90 minutes and..
WorldNews

Late Vardy goal earns Leicester draw with Man Utd

 Jamie Vardy scores a late equaliser as Leicester twice come from behind to deny Manchester United a record-equalling 11th straight away win in the Premier..
BBC News

'Leicester v Man Utd is the big one' - Lawro's Premier League predictions v Rick Astley

 Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and Manchester United fan Rick Astley to make predictions for the festive Premier League fixtures.
BBC News

Allardyce has instant impact as West Brom eye loan for Man Utd man

 The new Baggies boss has immediately put a Man Utd man on his list of January transfer targets, according to a report
Team Talk

Man United's latest comeback provides optimism it can compete for the title

 After Spurs, City and Chelsea dropped points in midweek, Man Utd's comeback at Sheffield Utd showed they may just be title contenders after all.
ESPN

Predictions: Leeds to win at Man Utd; joy for Chelsea; costly home defeat for Tottenham

 Leeds can celebrate Christmas early with a huge result at Man Utd, while our Premier League predictions also tips losses for City and Spurs
Team Talk Also reported by •SoccerNews.com