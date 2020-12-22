Biden poised to pick Connecticut schools chief Miguel Cardona as Education secretary, reports say
Miguel Cardona would lead Biden's goal to reopen public schools in the first 100 days amid COVID-19. He's also expected to undo Betsy DeVos policies.
