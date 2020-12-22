Biden poised to pick Connecticut schools chief Miguel Cardona as Education secretary, reports say

COVID recovery rate over 95%, active cases only 2.90%: Govt



The Health Ministry on December 22 informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate is now more than 95%, as the new discharges continue to outweigh daily infections. "95.65% are the cases which have recovered. 2.90% active cases exist," said Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary in the union government.

