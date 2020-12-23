Biden picks Miguel Cardona as education secretary
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden introduced Miguel Cardona as his pick for education secretary on Wednesday, saying Connecticut's education chief and life-long champion of public schools is the right pick to lead the department during the pandemic. (Dec. 23)
President-elect Joe Biden introduced Miguel Cardona as his pick for education secretary on Wednesday, saying Connecticut's education chief and life-long champion of public schools is the right pick to lead the department during the pandemic. (Dec. 23)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
How does Congress count electoral votes?Congress will convene in a joint session January 6 to count electoral votes from each state and the District of Columbia and reaffirm President-elect Joe Biden's..
CBS News
Joe Biden’s @POTUS Handle To Start With Zero Followers
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
As coronavirus vaccines roll out, here's how the U.S. pandemic response may look in 2021How will the pandemic continue to impact lives as vaccines are rolled out? Biden coronavirus adviser Dr. Celine Gounder gives a look forward to 2021.
CBS News
Miguel Cardona American educator
Biden names Miguel Cardona for education secretary and weighs his final Cabinet picksPresident-elect Joe Biden will nominate Connecticut's education commissioner Miguel Cardona to be secretary of education as he continues selecting members of his..
CBS News
Connecticut State of the United States of America
Watch Live: Joe Biden picks Miguel Cardona for education secretaryCardona is Connecticut's commissioner of education.
CBS News
Biden to pick Miguel Cardona as education secretaryPresident-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Miguel Cardona for education secretary. Cardona is currently the education commissioner in Connecticut and has..
CBS News
Biden to tap Miguel Cardona as education secretaryCordona is the education commissioner of Connecticut, and has public schools experience.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources