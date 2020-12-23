Global  
 

Biden picks Miguel Cardona as education secretary

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden introduced Miguel Cardona as his pick for education secretary on Wednesday, saying Connecticut's education chief and life-long champion of public schools is the right pick to lead the department during the pandemic. (Dec. 23)
 
 President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday introduced Miguel Cardona, a Latino, as his choice for U.S. Secretary of Education, as he works to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the diversity of the population in the United States.

