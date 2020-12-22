Global  
 

Israel's parliament dissolved after failing to pass budget

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Israel's parliament dissolved after failing to pass budgetIsrael's parliament dissolved on Wednesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fractured ruling coalition failed to pass a budget, triggering a fourth election in two years and renewing an unprecedented political crisis. The coalition led by Mr Netanyahu and his former election rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, had been inching towards collapse for weeks, undermined by mutual acrimony and mistrust. The dissolution of parliament, the Knesset, could see elections held as early as 23 March, likely forcing Mr Netanyahu to seek re-election while the...
