Israel to face fourth election in two years, after budget deadline issues

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Israel to face fourth election in two years, after budget deadline issuesIsrael appeared headed to its fourth election in two years on Tuesday after a last-ditch effort to keep the Government afloat and push off the automatic dissolution of Parliament failed.Negotiations meant to bring about a budget...
Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware [Video]

Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware

Watchdog suspects Saudi Arabia and the UAE of being behind hacking of 36 journalists earlier this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:02Published

Miss France runner-up targeted by wave of anti-Semitic abuse

 When April Benayoum, 21, called herself Italian-Israeli, the comment triggered a wave of abuse on Twitter.
CBS News

Dozens of Al Jazeera journalists targeted in apparent iOS spyware attack

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

36 personal phones belonging to Al Jazeera journalists, producers, anchors, and executives were hacked in a..
The Verge

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Parliament session cancelled to avoid debate on farmers' stir: Sanjay Raut

 In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut also questioned the need for spending "Rs 1,000 crore" on the Central Vista project when..
IndiaTimes
'Nehru's biggest legacy is democracy': ANI Chairman Prem Prakash [Video]

'Nehru's biggest legacy is democracy': ANI Chairman Prem Prakash

Jawaharlal Nehru's biggest legacy is democracy, said ANI Chairman Prem Prakash during his 'Reporting India' book launch event. "Jawaharlal Nehru's biggest legacy is democracy. He saw us as a nation through three general elections which left India's people with habit of going to polls and electing a govt. He was always present in Parliament and used to interact so much with the press," said Chairman Prakash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Italy: Draft 2021 Budget Law – Proposed Tax Amendments On Dividends And Capital Gains For EU And EEA Funds Investing In Italy - Nctm Studio Legale

 The draft 2021 Budget Law – still subject to further analysis and to be discussed by the Italian Parliament over the next month.
Mondaq

Uighurs in Australia hope a new bill banning imports from China's Xinjiang region will become law

 As evidence of mass forced labour of Uighurs in Xinjiang mounts, Australian senator Rex Patrick has introduced to federal parliament a bill to ban the...
SBS

Bomb tears through car, killing 5 in Kabul

 KABUL: A roadside bomb tore through a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul Tuesday, killing at least five people, four of them doctors, police said. On Sunday...
IndiaTimes