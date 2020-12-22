NAACP files suit accusing Trump, GOP of violating KKK Act
The NAACP is accusing President TrumpDonald TrumpMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would 'go down like a shot dog' MORE and the Republican Party of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act with their efforts to overturn election results in key battleground states. In an amended lawsuit...
