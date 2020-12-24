Global  
 

Donald Trump vetoes US defence budget, calls it 'gift' to Russia, China

WorldNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump vetoes US defence budget, calls it 'gift' to Russia, ChinaUS President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed massive annual defence policy bill, saying it fails to include critical national security measures and is a gift to Russia and China. This is the first and only veto override of his presidency. Congress passed the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) earlier this month. Trump had threatened to veto the NDAA because it fails to...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Romney: Trump Has

Romney: Trump Has "Blindspot" For Russia 00:36

 On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney slammed Pres. Donald Trump. Romney was upset that Pres. Trump shifted the blame for the SolarWinds hack from Russia to China. Trump said "it may be China" that's responsible for the massive attack on US companies and government agencies, without citing evidence. Secretary...

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his presidency. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

