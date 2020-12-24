Trump plan to curb drug costs dealt setback in court

Thinking Of Retiring Anywhere But Here? Consider This Good Advice



If life in the US is just getting a bit too much, retiring abroad can be a viable option. However, as Medicare isn't available overseas, it's critical to investigate the quality, variety, affordability, and availability of health care in your chosen location. Also, Business Insider reports it's best to first rent a home, not buy it. After all, you may love the city you're in, but a particular neighborhood might not work as well.

